Last Saturday saw a large field competing in the club championship at Okehampton Golf Club.
The 2025 club champion, having an incredible season, was Adam Cook winning the title for the fourth time.
Remarkably, Adam has had a 28-year gap since winning his last club championship title in 1997, his first title was in 1988.
Adam is the current holder of the Warren Bowl for the best gross score in the Seniors Championship. Adam also won the Leonard Tankard presented for the best gross score for those aged 50 and above. Adam’s gross scores over 36 holes were 69 & 67, total 136, the runner-up was Jack Whiteway with gross scores of 73 & 69, total 142.
The winner of the Hutchings Cup was Luke Mortimore, with his best nett scores over 36 holes of 62 & 68, total 130 winning on countback from the runner-up Martyn Letchford with nett scores of 65 & 65, total 130.
