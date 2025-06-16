EIGHT of Okehampton Running Club’s finest headed to Cornwall on the evening of Wednesday, June 11, for the 2025 Bude Lifeboat Run.
This is a popular 6-mile run that always guarantees a good crowd and a fun evening out. There were 452 starters this year.
After a hot day, it was quite a humid evening which made it more challenging for the competitors. Due to the large field, it was quite hard to overtake on the lanes to start with, but once the route left the canal and woods for the slog uphill towards the coast, the runners were well spaced. The runners then drop back down to the canal for the homeward leg back to the rugby ground.
Jo Page had a good race coming fourth lady and second in her age group in 46:04.
Lou Duffield was next in 57:33 closely followed by Lu Walsh in 58:49. Anne Binns, who hasn’t been able to run recently due to a broken arm, was next in 1:03:51.
Lorna Crichlow and Jacqueline Shields came in together in 1:06:44/45 and Jo Teixeira and Olivia Wheeleker had a sprint to the line finishing in 1:19:37/38.
Elsewhere, Tom Poland opted for the long marathon at Race the Tide, while Lois Rowlands took part in the 8.5-mile route.
Race The Tide, organized by OuterEdge Events, is a challenging trail running event set in the scenic Flete Estate, Mothecombe, South Devon.
Scheduled for June 14, 2025, it offers three race distances: a 28.5-mile Marathon, a 15.5-mile Half-Marathon, and an 8.5-mile Watery Woodland Trail.
The courses feature a mix of private footpaths, the South West Coast Path, bridleways, woodland, and estuarine trails, including a unique beach section and a causeway crossing to Burgh Island. Runners experience varied terrain with significant ascents and the challenge of "racing the tide."
Tom Poland came home in 4th place and 2nd vet with a fantastic time of 4 hours 59 minutes. Lois Rowlands meanwhile finished in a time of one hour and 46 minutes, commenting that it was “hillier than she remembered from last year.”
Jo Page was in action again, notching a 33rd marathon as she visited the Mount Edgcumbe Peninsula for the Rame Head marathon over the weekend.
She completed four loops of the 10.5km route, situated mostly on coast path. The route is described as “a corker with great views and terrain all the way around.”
Jo maintained her usual standards by coming in 5th overall, 2nd female in a time of four hours and 45 minutes.
Last but by no means least, Claire Watkins was pleased to be a part of the very first Devon ladies team at the inter-county fell championship in Horton-in-Ribblesdale on Saturday. Claire said it was a great experience in a highly competitive race running with some amazing ladies.
She added that it “absolutely chucked it down at the start of the ladies race,” although this was thankfully short-lived. The route was 12km with over 500m of ascent, most of which was at the start as runners scrambled up Pen-Y-Ghent.
This race also provided a fast long and technical rocky descent down. Claire was pleased to finish 3rd in her age category, 1st Devon lady back and with a brilliant time of one hour and 12 minutes.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.