Tavistock Swimming Club’s Samantha Lake, is celebrating yet more success after winning two silver medals at the British Swimming Masters Championships in London over the weekend.
Tavistock Primary School teacher, the 400m freestyle and 800m freestyle Samantha, who competes in the 45-49 age group, has already seen success this year taking gold as the 2025 European Aquathlon Champion in Pamplona in May.
Samantha said: “This year has been good so far, I am always working very hard at the pool and gym to improve and I really do put my heart and soul into these competitions to be the best version of myself.”
The British Masters Championships sees the very best athletes from all over the country competing in their age groups at the very prestigious London Aquatics centre. It is the pinnacle of the masters race calendar.
Samantha raced in four events across the weekend, 400m and 800m freestyle where she very narrowly missed out on another British title.
But she was extremely happy to come away with two silver medals. She also raced in the 50m and 100m freestyle where she came 8th and 7th respectively.
The aquathlon event sees competitors swim 1,000m before running a 5,000, something Samantha trains hard for in her hometown of Tavistock.
Samantha is a member of the Fusion Sporting Academy, set up by registered charity Fusion Lifestyle, which runs sports centres across Devon, including Tavistock.
The scheme supports talented athletes from across the UK, by offering sporting talents access to a wide range of leisure centres and facilities for their training.
Samantha said: “Being a member of the Fusion Sporting Academy has been invaluable to me. The access to facilities allows me to train as much as I need to and this is really paying off for me.
“I am really grateful to Fusion and would encourage any other eligible athletes to find out more about the scheme too.”
The academy is open to athletes competing at a national level, in the top ten in their age group, in a Sport England activity.
More details bout the Fusion Sporting Academy at this link: www.fusiononline.fusion-lifestyle.com/sportingacademy.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.