THE Senior Championship trophy was on the line for another year at Okehampton Golf Club.
On Monday, June 9, a large field took to the course for the Senior Club Championships. Howard Hoddell got his hands on the silverware for a best nett score of 64, while Adam Cook won the Seniors Championship Warren Bowl for the best gross score of 70.
Just a couple of days later, it was the turn of the ladies and after 36 holes, the top two could not be separated, amassing a gross score of 169 each.
After a playoff, the winner of the 2025 Ladies Championship was Tracey Chandler with runner-up Amanda Leonard. Amanda Leonard won the 36-hole Ladies Handicap Salver with 141 nett.
Lin Atkinson won the 18-hole best nett trophy for round one with Maggie Caws winning the round two trophy. Elaine Marwood was the winner of the Vick Bowl.
Round one of the 2025 Club Championship was then held on Saturday with Adam Cook on top with a gross 69, closely followed by three players all on gross 71, Steve Peake, Barry Down & Kevin Cornwall. All is still to play for when round two rolls around this Saturday.
Meanwhile, the winner of Division One in the June Medal was Steve Peake with nett 65, with Kevin Pedrick in second place with nett 66, just ahead of Adam Cook in third place with nett 66.
Division Two was won by Martyn Letchford on nett 65, with Steve Robinson in second place and Dave Bickle in third, both scoring a nett 66. Division Three was won by Luke Mortimore nett 62, with Ben Bickle in second place nett 67 and Jim Hunter in third place nett 68.
