OKEHAMPTON Argyle are in the early stages of preparing for a first full season under the stewardship of Richard Washburn.
The 1st XI manager told the Okehampton/Tavistock Times that “pre-season has been really good” so far although “It seems like the season only finished last week.”
Washburn spoke very highly of the club and they clearly played a major part in his decision to carry on at Simmons Park. “I’d originally agreed to come in as an interim for those eight or nine games [last season]. Then we met a couple of weeks ago, thrashed it out and their ambitions matched mine so I’ve committed for the season. I feel at home at Okehampton, they’re really nice people.”
They were firmly in the title race in the SW Peninsula League at the beginning of the year only for key players to leave and haemorrhaging began from there really, seeing them slip down the standings.
As promotion became an unrealistic goal, Washburn entered the fray and was able to put his own stamp on the side. After coming to terms with the task, he steered them to two wins in their final three outings, winning 5-3 at Axminster Town and 1-0 at Crediton United.
It is still early days and plenty can change so setting ultra-specific goals is a challenge in and of itself but Washburn still knows what he wants.
“For me personally, I want to be in and around that promotion place for sure, a cup run would be good too. But today, hand on heart, it is too early to say- we’re very ambitious but we will also be realistic.
“We’re working on a healthy, sustainable budget for a step six club, we’re doing it the right way.”
Promotion of youth is also hugely important to him as a manager and regarding the club “their principles are bang on” when it comes to that level of progression, “From youth level, to the U18s, then to the third, second and first team.”
He added “The club have now started up a women’s team and that just shows what I emphasised earlier on about what they’re creating at Okehampton as a club. It can only bode well for us all.”
Washburn didn’t shy away from his pride as to the club and the situation he finds himself in but “Money has crept into the game at even this level, which is quite sad really.
“One minute you think you’ve got a player only to be blown out of the water by certain clubs who I’m not going to mention, offering silly money, unsustainable amounts of money.
“It tarnishes it a bit I think so in regards of recruitment, we’re all trying to do what we can but until you name you first squad in August when the season starts, you just don’t know if you’ve got them over the line yet.”
Going into further detail and he commented, “We tried to get Luke Mortimore back, he was playing for Okehampton a while ago and Adam Hill [former Buckland Athletic defencer] is another we tried to get but we just can’t match what Barnstaple have given financially, it’s serious money and so you just have to wish them the best.”
As it stands though, everyone from last season has featured in pre-season while injured duo Jake Rowe and Brad Austin are working their way back and will be “like new signings around September time.”
Off the field, Neil Mansfield will continue to assist Washburn while Kevin Taylor enters the fray, a man who Richard described as “a great coach, experienced and a really nice guy as well.” Argyle have also added a VEO camera analyst as they look to step up their game once again.
In terms of the strongest teams in the division and Washburn rightly mused that the talent pool is very strong across the board. “Bovey Tracey are going to be strong, I’ve seen what they’ve been doing, Stoke Gabriel have recruited very well, Cullompton will be there again, Ilfracombe, you just don’t know what will happen with them. I think it will be difficult again, there always looks like there are those six teams.”
Friendly action is on the horizon for Okehampton, kicking off at the beginning of July with fixtures away at Millbrook, Saltash, Elburton and Launceston pencilled in.
After that, league action will get underway and Washburn and co can’t wait to “have a good go at it.”
