TAVISTOCK AFC losing goalkeeper Aaron Dearing was a major blow and now another key player has departed Langsford Park.
Liam Prynn was a constant goal threat last season under Stuart Henderson and he played an integral role in the Lambs’ safety bid.
The club had this to say on social media: “A true club legend, who has spent the last 8 full seasons at the club scoring goals and helping us to two promotions. A true legend on and off the pitch, we wish you the very best Liam!”
Prynn is headed for Mousehole AFC, a fellow Southern League Division One South side, meaning that he will be facing his former teammates when the new campaign rolls around.
In response, the striker issued a heartfelt message to the club. “Thank you to everyone for the last 8 seasons. It’s been an absolute pleasure to play for such a great club.
“We’ve made lots of memories and shared some unreal stories. I wish you all the best for the coming season. Get behind the boys and you’ll smash it!”
His highlights from 2024/25 included a hat-trick against North Leigh FC in the FA Trophy, as Tavistock won 3-0 to advance to the third qualifying round. Also, he notched a brace away at Larkhall Athletic in early January and scored crucial goals in the run-in, against the likes of Westbury United and Cribbs, helping to retain the club’s Southern League status.
It goes without saying that Prynn will be a hugely difficult player to replace, Tavistock losing not only a lot of goals but a great build-up player and “a true club legend.”
The recent returns of Ben Fowles and Teigan Rosenquest, both arriving from Buckland Athletic, adds some attacking impetus from midfield but we will surely see Henderson look to bring in a striker.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.