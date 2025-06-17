PLYMOUTH 2nd XI’s players are unlikely to forget their encounter with Chagford’s Richard Hopwood in a hurry!
Hopwood’s run-laden summer continued with a top score of 101 in Chagford’s 45-over score of 206 for six.
Opener Hopwood has batted four times for Chagford in league matches this season, scoring two tons and two half-centuries. With a couple of not-outs in the stats, he is averaging 195!
Hopwood put on 81 with Will Paterson (23) for the third wicket. Paddy Poustie chipped in with 22.
Pick of the Plymouth bowlers were Aziz Rahmanzai (2-31) and Sam Knapman (2-38).
Pete Evans (44) and James Webb (33) gave Plymouth a steady start, only for that man Hopwood (3-42) to slow things down.
Tom Hughes (40) tried to revive the chase, but wickets fell steadily at the other end until he was the last man out.
Martin Herrington (4-24) got into the bottom half of the order as Plymouth fell 29 runs short of victory on 178 all out.
