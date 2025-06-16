TAVISTOCK AFC have welcomed back a midfield pairing from Western League outfit Buckland Athletic.
Ben Fowles and Teigan Rosenquest both played major roles under Dan Hart as the Newton Abbot-based side made their way into the playoffs last season.
The Bucks parted ways with the aforementioned Hart at the end of their campaign with the new man in charge Matt Cusack wanting to “Wish [Fowles and Rosenquest] well on their quests and thank them for their contributions.”
He added that they “Both live in Tavistock so they decided to move a bit closer to home and obviously it’s an opportunity to test themselves at a higher level as well.”
Buckland moved to replace them and other outgoing players with eight signings in one day, announcing the octet on their social media channels on Friday, June 13.
Goalkeeper Jordan Duffey, defenders Jake Lane and Scott Pocock plus attacking midfielder Sean Thomson are all arriving at the VX3 Stadium from Devon rivals Ivybridge Town with Sammy Stayt, Harry Bell, Cameron Sangster and Phil Mendonca the other four names.
Tavistock meanwhile wrote of being ‘delighted’ to welcome back both Ben and Teigan, the duo having played for the club previously.
Fowles was plying his trade at Langsford Park at the end of 2024 and then made the move to Buckland for the second half of the season.
Meanwhile, Luke Mortimore was announced as a new signing for Barnstaple Town having played for both Tavistock and Okehampton Argyle last term. He began with Argyle in the SW Peninsula League before heading over to the Lambs and for the season ahead, will now be with Barum in the Western League.
Tavistock AFC supporters don’t have long to wait until the action returns, pre-season kicking off with a 1st XI vs legends game on July 4.
