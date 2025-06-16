FOR THE second week running, rain prevented Whitchurch Wayfarers CC 1st XI from taking to the field.
The eight points gained did nothing to ease relegation concerns in the Devon Cricket League E Division West and next up, they face a challenging fixture against fourth-placed Bridestowe.
Meanwhile, Whitchurch 2nd XI managed a full game against Plymouth CS&R. The game ebbed and flowed with both teams having periods of supremacy.
Whitchurch were put into bat and lost two early wickets. Hodge (56) and McKenzie (36) rebuilt the innings in testing conditions. Drinks at 70 for 2 was a good platform on which to build.
Swabey obliged showing a return to form with a fine 50. He dominated a fifth-wicket partnership of 54 with Tamblin. Despite a couple of late run-outs, Whitchurch managed to post a challenging total of 196. White (1-16) off 8 overs was the pick of the Plymouth CS&R bowlers.
Plymouth CS&R soon found themselves in trouble, losing two wickets before reaching double figures. Tariq (92) then attacked the early bowling ensuring that the home team had 64 runs within 8 overs. McKenzie (2-34) and Webber (0-18) regained control but Tariq continued to advance, playing particularly well down the ground.
The game turned again when Russell (2-40) bowled Tariq. With 50 runs still required off of 10 overs, the game was very much in the balance. In the end. CS&R reached the target with four wickets to spare. Some poor fielding and a composed unbeaten 45 from CS&R captain White was enough.
This result leaves Whitchurch 2nd XI just above the relegation zone in the G Division West. They face a critical game against Cornwood 4th XI next Saturday- the South Hams side are one place and point behind them in the standings.
