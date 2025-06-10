BRIDESTOWE & Belstone may have had their Tolchards Devon Cricket A Division clash with Barton rained off on Saturday, June 7, but they did take to the field the following day.
On the Sunday, their T20 cup match went ahead and they beat Sandford by seven wickets to book their slot in the quarter-finals. Heathcoat await them at the final eight stage.
Bridestowe won the toss and elected to field with their opponents reaching 143-8 at the end of 20 overs.
In response, B&B got their nose in front in the final over, losing just three wickets along the way at Creedy Park.
James Ewen top-scored for Bridestowe with 59 not out.
Pictured in the back, from left to right, are Tom Pengelly, Craig Penberthy, Tallan Burns, Jack Hatton, Simon Gillespie and Kian Burns. In front, left to right, Shaq Glasgow, James Ewen, Pat Ewen, Leon Horn and Callum Mallett.
