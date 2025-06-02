Bowlers Lee Foskett and Alistair Horler came-up trumps for Yelverton Bohemians in a an exciting eight-run win over Torquay & Kingskerswell in the D Division West.
Yelverton made 188 all out in the 44th of their 50 overs, which Torquay & Kingskerswell looked like passing when they reached the penultimate over, needing 11 to win with four wickets in hand and Mike Pugh on 41 not out.
Pugh took a single of the first ball of Foskett’s over – and did not get back on strike for the rest of the match.
One more single at the end of the over left Pugh the non-striker at the start of Horler’s final over, which began with the dismissal of Josh Hudson.
Five dot balls (no runs/wickets scored/taken) followed from Horler as Yelverton secured a highly unlikely win.
Opener David Ackford, the Yelverton captain, top-scored for his side with 76 and was involved in stands that took the total up to 172. Mike Lemmings (25) and Ed Sorensen (21) were the main supporting acts.
Spin proved profitable for T&K, bringing them nine wickets. Best stats: Tobias Delahunty (2-34) and Devon under-14 Daniel Kulkarni (3-7).
Torquay & Kingskerswell’s batting was consistent down to number seven. Everyone reached double figures in a running total of 100 for five.
Pugh (42no) and Ant Nadar (27) appeared to have taken T&K to the brink of victory, but no!
Ackford, while praising Foskett and Horler, said it was important to remember there were nine other players on the field: “Lee and Alistair both performed exceptionally under pressure in an impressive team performance.
“We kept our nerve and ensured the game was alive to the end. Tight bowling and great fielding helped dry up the runs, pressuring Torquay's middle and lower order batters.
“Huge shout-outs to Timmy Baxter and Ed Sorensen with two key catches each. Our fielding and energy won the game.”
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.