YELVERTON Bohemians 1st XI came off second best by 72 runs when they encountered D Division West leaders Hatherleigh 2nd XI.
Skipper Danny Forrester moved himself up the order to open the batting for Hatherleigh and was second out on 57 for 32.
The runs kept coming down the order from Gareth Tidball (68), Zak Spears (34) and Luke Westacott (30). Spears and Tidball put on exactly 100 for the fifth wicket.
Hadleigh Scott-Kirk (3-43) topped the Yelverton bowling stats ahead of Ed Sorensen (2-26) and Mike Lemmings (2-29).
Yelverton started brightly with a stand of 65 between Lemmings (34) and skipper David Ackford (52).
Once Oscar Moore (3-29) and Westacott (3-25) got into the middle order it all went wrong for Yelverton.
Only Scott-Kirk (19) got into double figures as Moore, Westacott and Cameron Rowlands (2-7) bowled Yelverton out for 154.