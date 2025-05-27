HATHERLEIGH put their defeat by Cullompton behind them with a 122-run win at Kilmington.
Although Hatherleigh cannot do anything about losing their unbeaten record, a win returns them to the top two in the A Division.
Shrey Ghosh, Hatherleigh’s Indian professional, clouted his second league ton of the season in a 50-over total of 331 for seven.
Significant stands in the Hatherleigh total were 81 between Ghosh and Ryan Davis (33) and 80 with Emmerson Wood, who rattled along to 53 off 42 balls.
Gosh finished on 132, which came off 108 deliveries and included 16 fours and three sixes.
Ben Fuzzard (4-59) ended Ghosh’s stay when he dismissed him on 267 for five.
Rob Crabb (2-44) bowled a respectable 10-over spell.
Joel Seward’s solid form continued at the top of the Kilmington order with a patient 64, but potentially match-winning stands were few and far between.
Seward and Dattu Vadakutte (27) did add 62 for the fifth wicket, but the asking rate had climbed above 12 an over by then and it was game over for Kilmington.
Connor Trott was the last man out for Kilmington on 29 in their reply of 209.
Ghosh capped a man-of-the-match performance with four Kilmington wickets for 34 runs. Ruben Forrester (2-13) took out two of the first three.
Rob Cockwill, the Hatherleigh captain, said it there was more to winning the game than Ghosh’s contribution.
“After making four enforced changes to the team, and loosing another toss, it was a fantastic performance from start to finish,” said Cockwill.
“Shrey batted extremely sensibly and always looked in control, which gave us the chance to build around him.
“We felt 250 was a good score on a tricky pitch, so to get more than 300 was very impressive.
“Our bowlers all performed well and key, early wickets from Ruben set us on the way to victory.”