EMMA Jewell, of Okehampton Running Club, joined over 45,000 other runners to compete in the Brussels 20km on Sunday, May 25.
The route winds through the streets of Brussels, past the most beautiful monuments and parks. Emma said that it was a race of all seasons with runners starting in the pouring rain and finishing with scorching sunshine. Emma said she thoroughly enjoyed it and finished in a time of one hour and 41 minutes.
Elsewhere, Claire Watkins took part in The Classic Quarter. Described as “a relentless ultra marathon”, the course travels along the south Cornish coast from Lizard Point to Land’s End. First hosted in 2007, the event has grown in global reputation.
Runners are tasked to run non-stop from Lizard Point (the southernmost point of England) to the westernmost tip (Lands’ End) along the South West Coast Path. The event is called the Classic Quarter as it translates to running 90 degrees of the compass.
Following 44 miles of the mesmerising South West Coast Path, there are innumerable steep climbs (2200 metres of elevation) and descents. There is also the unpredictable weather to contend with; every runner must be well prepared, both mentally and physically.
Claire says she “survived, but only just”, adding that the event was “pretty demoralising at times” as the relay teams were flying past on their fresh legs, whereas Claire found after running 26 miles feeling pretty good, the last 18 miles put her into “survival mode” thanks to severe foot pain.
The long, flat tarmac section was particularly taxing and so Claire was glad to get back onto the technical trails so that she could focus on something other than her foot pain!
Claire said that the weather was perfect for running with a cooling sea breeze and a bit of Cornish mizzle at times. The atmosphere on the course was great and, given the remoteness of parts of the route, a surprising amount of support was provided to runners with plenty of cowbells.
She concluded the finish was “awesome” with great crowds and plenty of cowbells. However, when asked if she would do the event again, Claire responded, “absolutely not.”
A little closer to home, four ORCs took part in the Langstone Fell Race in the Dartmoor village of Peter Tavy.
Covering just under 10 kilometres with 387 meters of ascent, the course features varied terrain including steep lanes, moorland, rocky ascents such as Cox Tor and fast descents past landmarks such as Boulters Tor and Langstone Standing Stone.
Stewart Taylor was the first ORC home in 53 minutes & 47 seconds, closely followed by Joe Lane in 54 minutes & 09 seconds. Lucy Syke was home next in 58 minutes & 21 seconds with Daniel Heggs rounding up the group in one hour & two minutes.
Pearl Barnes took part in what’s described as the “original ultra challenge”, the 100km London 2 Brighton Challenge. Pearl has been struggling with injuries recently but showed amazing strength by completing this difficult challenge.
From leafy Richmond to sunny Brighton, the route travels over the North Downs and the South Downs with some countryside in between.
Pearl was thrilled to finish with just a slightly sore hip and one blister but all in one piece overall. Pearl was the 16th overall finisher with a fantastic time of 18 hours and two minutes.
Congratulations to Pearl and all other ORCs.