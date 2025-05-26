Deane Andrews was next in with a time of one hour and 48 minutes; Deane recently won the “Most Improved” ORC of the year (voted by club members) as he has been turning out some high mileage each week and taking part in events, including marathons and ultra-marathons. Deane celebrated a good day’s running, also commenting on the hills and the supportive crowds, by heading home for a BBQ and a few ciders.