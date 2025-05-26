THERE was a strong Okehampton Running Club showing at Exeter’s Great West Run on Sunday, May 25.
The event offers a half marathon route and a 10km distance combining roads and local footpaths around Exeter. There is always great support out on the streets with locals coming out to cheer runners on. Thankfully the rain kept away giving runners cooler conditions.
Shaun Fryett was first ORC home. Shaun has been coming to the club’s Tuesday “Coe” sessions and working on his speed, the results of which were seen with a personal best of one hour and 28 minutes.
Shaun found the University hill particularly taxing but pushed on through to achieve a great time. Katie Littlejohn-Riches was next back in one hour and 31 minutes, also achieving the 10th lady back overall.
Ian Duffield was hot on her heels two minutes later; Ian has been putting the miles in recently and seems to be quicker by the week.
Deane Andrews was next in with a time of one hour and 48 minutes; Deane recently won the “Most Improved” ORC of the year (voted by club members) as he has been turning out some high mileage each week and taking part in events, including marathons and ultra-marathons. Deane celebrated a good day’s running, also commenting on the hills and the supportive crowds, by heading home for a BBQ and a few ciders.
The ever-smiling Matt Grint arrived two minutes later in his novelty shorts and said that he thought the route was “fantastic” with some miles to test the legs. Matt was pleased with his time of one hour and 50 minutes.
Chloe Kershaw rounded the group off nicely with a time of two hours and 25 minutes. Chloe is another ORC going from strength to strength and has steadily increased her distance over the last few months.