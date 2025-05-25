NEWTON Abbot Spurs enjoyed their presentation evening at Dainton Park Golf Club on Saturday, May 24, to celebrate a successful season.
Organised by chairman Ross Bellotti, the Spurs cohort gathered to look back on a year to remember in which they finished second in the Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League.
Lewis Breslan has led the side as captain and his hard work was rewarded with the manager’s player of the season prize, handed over by departing duo Marc and Simon Revell.
The defender also received the President’s Shield whilst the Tom Mawby Award went the way of forward Toby Pullman. He was the 1st XI top scorer with 23 goals in the league campaign, a total only bettered by Louis Cane of Sidmouth Town (25) and Cullompton Rangers’ Lewis Hill (28), both of whom played more games than him, 34 and 30 respectively to Pullman’s 24.
This was an evening for the whole club and so silverware was also presented to the 2nd and 3rd XI winners.
Tom Johns was the standout for the 2nd XI, winning both the manager’s and player’s player of the season titles. As is the case with the Revell brothers, Andy Feaver and Shaun Taylor will be moving on from their managerial roles having won trophies in back-to-back seasons, the club wishing all of them well.
Joel Patchett, a Spurs stalwart, was the 3rd XI manager’s player of the season and Luis Green the player’s player recipient.
Looking ahead to next season and as already reported, Connor Marshall will take the place of the Revells at the helm of the first team, a coach who described himself as “Confident, creative and determined” to the Mid-Devon Advertiser (full interview available on our website).
Meanwhile, the club are searching for new 2nd XI management with the application window closing on Friday, May 30.