THORVERTON did not hang around on the way to a six-wicket win over Bridestowe & Belstone.
Three wickets each for George Daldorph (3-40), Sam Hardwicke (3-26) and Alex Jopling, who took three for 35 against his former club, condemned B&B to 129 all out.
The 28 extras Thorverton gave away were greater than the highest score by an individual. Shaq Glasgow (25) pipped James Ewen (22) for that dubious honour.
Bridestowe & Belstone were all out in the 40th over – and beaten after fewer than 30 in the field.
Thors’ opener Andy Pitt played anchorman for 51 and was backed up by Nick Chaplin (28) and Shane Yelverton (20) during a perfunctory chase.
Tallan Burns (2-22) was the sole B&B bowler with more than one wicket.
Burns, the B&B captain, had no issues with the outcome.
“We were beaten by the better team on the day,” said Burns.
“We have had a couple of disappointing weeks with the bat, but I am backing the lads to turn it around over the coming weeks.”
Thorverton are now sixth in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League A Division with 42 points, two place and 13 points ahead of Bridestowe. Their next fixtures are against Bovey Tracey and Cullompton respectively.
Elsewhere, Hatherleigh 2nd XI defeated Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI by six wickets to take over at the top of the D Division West.
Chagford, who were top, lost for the first time this season when Ivybridge beat them, which allowed Hatherleigh to shoot past them.
Rob Fishleigh and Cam Rowlands posted identical bowling figures of three for 22 for Hatherleigh.
Charlie Neilson (78) and Jack Probert (46) were the main run-getters in Hatherleigh’s chase.
Next up for this high-flying Hatherleigh side is a home game against eighth-placed Yelverton Bohemians, who have kickstarted the season with one win and two defeats to date.