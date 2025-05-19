TAVISTOCK Squash Club are proud to announce that three of their juniors have been selected for the England Squash’s Aspire Programme.
The Aspire Programme is for budding squash players who range from under 11 to under 17 and is the second rung of the squash development ladder, before being selected to represent England.
A record three players from Tavistock have been selected to attend the South West Regional Aspire training weekends scheduled throughout the squash season.
James Kendell has been selected at under 13 level, as has George Herbert and Harry Hambly at under 11 level. All three will train with the region’s best juniors where it is hoped, that with time, they will be selected for the England Junior Squads.
Steve Mooney, who leads up the junior programme at Tavistock SC, was delighted for the three boys.
“This is a great achievement for all three boys to be selected at such young ages, they will now train with the best juniors in the south west and receive some excellent coaching to help them push on with the squash playing careers.
“It’s a delight to see how they have progressed over the years, from being raw beginners to now being very competent players. I’m hoping that George, James and Harry will become role models for future juniors to try squash and work hard to succeed at this great sport.”
If you would like your child to try squash, please contact Steve Mooney ([email protected]). Sessions run every Saturday morning and Wednesday afternoon. All equipment is provided with the first session being free of charge.