TAVISTOCK Run Project’s evergreen Jim Cole returned to racing last weekend at the popular Ivybridge 10k.
Jim led home a quartet of TRP athletes, finishing 3rd in a time of 33min 51sec. Jim was followed home by Pete Moyse 40:15, Dan Baily 42:46 and Hannah Walters 48:45.
A warm evening challenged the runners but as always, the race was enjoyed by the 550 runners who toed the line.
Meanwhile TRP’s Nathan Folland took on the challenge of the Ultra Trail Snowdonia. This is a gruelling challenge made worse by the warm conditions. Results are not available at present.
This coming weekend, TRP are organising the Langstone Fell Race which forms part of the Dartmoor Fell Series. The race takes place on Saturday starting at 4 pm and entries are available on the day.