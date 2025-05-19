THERE were multiple gold medals for junior and senior Tavistock Athletic Club competitors at both the Devon and Cornwall County Championships on the weekend of May 10 and 11, plus newsworthy PBs at Millfield on Sunday.
TAC athletes delivered commanding performances at the Devon County Championships at the Exeter Arena, particularly in the hammer throw where they claimed multiple gold medals.
Phoebe Milburn (U20 women), Owen Fileman (U20 men), Tegan Brown (U17 women), and Sasha Kilbane (U15 girls) all secured top honours in their respective categories.
In the senior men's event, Josh Tyler clinched gold, while Clive Thomson triumphed in the masters’ division. Tyler further solidified his dominance by adding another gold in the men's shot put.
Success extended beyond the hammer circle, with equally impressive displays in the discus. Ella Patterson won gold in the U20 women’s category, while Hazel Stead added to her silver in the hammer by claiming gold in the U17 discus. Meanwhile, Leifr Friedrikkson achieved a personal best to take the top spot in the M35 discus.
On the track, Jade Kinsey showcased her speed by winning both the senior women’s 400m and 200m titles.
In the jumps, Katelyn Milburn demonstrated her versatility, earning silver medals in both the triple jump and long jump.
Making her debut for Tavistock on the track was Darcey Bacon who delivered a gutsy run to pick up the silver medal in the U13 girls 800m (2:48.7).
Following her in the U15 boys 800m was Thomas Hennessey who was just pipped for gold, picking up silver with a time of 2:08.13. Then Caleb Gifford-Groves led from gun to tape in the U17 boys to bring home gold (2:05.66).
By this time, the weather had turned and the athletes were competing in quite a chilly, wet environment which did nothing to help those athletes looking for fast times.
The 1500m was held later in the afternoon where TAC athletes continued to deliver excellent results. In the 1500m U13 girls, Olivia Walkerdine finished second (5:23.31).
Then came the turn of the U15 boys, where Tavistock took gold and silver. First home was Freddie Whybrow in 4:26.44 followed by Eldon Young was next in 4:34.96 and Charlie Cleland came 6th in 5:21.57.
At the Cornwall Championships at Par on Saturday, May 10, Jasmine Gray took the women's senior gold for the 800m in 2:16.4.
At the British Milers Club PB Classic Meet at Millfield on Sunday, three TAC athletes smashed their PBs. In the 800m, Caleb Gifford-Groves set a new PB of 1:54.73 and Jasmine Gray raced to 2:13.78. In the 1500m event, U15 Thomas Hennessey completed in 4.19.56.
Pictured are the Tavistock Athletic Club throwers with their coach Elaine Fileman.
