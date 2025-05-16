LYDFORD Foxes AFC are looking for more young players to go and be a part of their small, friendly local football club.
They focus on football development and learning skills to improve both as an individual and as a team, all whilst having fun and enjoying the beautiful game. There is far too much pressure put on youngsters these days, so they try and offer something different as a club whilst still being competitive.
Based in Lydford, only 15 minutes from Okehampton, they train on the 3G pitch at Ashbury on Tuesday evenings and play on Saturday mornings in the Devon Junior & Minor League. The home matches take place at their own ground in Lydford.
Players in school years three, four, five, seven and eight, as of September 1, 2025, are encouraged to get involved.