CORNWOOD Cricket Club followed up an opening-day victory in the Devon Cricket League with a loss at the hands of Exeter last weekend.
The South Hams team won the toss and elected to bat, posting a score of 190/9 from their 50 overs. In response, Exeter surpassed that total with four overs remaining, at 191-8, condemning Cornwood to a first Premier Division defeat of the new season. They will look to bounce back when they face 0-2 Plymouth.
In the A Division meanwhile, Hatherleigh and Tavistock both won again, overcoming Thorverton and Cullompton respectively. Hatherleigh have the maximum 40 points with Tavi two behind and they will hope to continue leading the way after their games against Cullompton and Plympton.
Another two teams that will be at home are Bovey Tracey and Bridestowe and when they crossed paths, Bovey enjoyed an 84-run win, reaching 210-9 before then bowling their opponents all out for 126.
The pair are 1-1 with Bovey set to take on Torquay & Kingskerswell tomorrow whilst Thorverton lie in wait for Bridestowe.
A South Hams rivalry will be tapped into this weekend as Ivybridge head to Stoke Gabriel in the B Division. They have both won one and lost one to date with Ivybridge three points and three places ahead in the standings.
Also in the third tier, Abbotskerswell host Braunton, Bovey 2nd XI visit Clyst St George and Ipplepen go to The Holt, home of Budleigh Salterton.
C Division West is perhaps the most intriguing for those in the Mid-Devon, South Hams and Tavistock regions with this weekend a prime example, each fixture involving a relevant team or two.
First-placed Cornwood 2nd XI would make it three wins from three with a successful journey to Paignton and back. Second-placed Ashburton, who are also on the perfect 40 points, welcome a Kingsbridge side who beat Plymstock by 119 runs in their last outing.
Elsewhere, Chudleigh and South Devon will go to battle, Ipplepen 2nd XI are home against Plymstock 2nd XI and Teignmouth & Shaldon meet a winless Brixham team.
Onto the D Division West and there is a team at this level with all 40 points as well, in the form of Chagford. They have beaten Torquay & Kingskerswell 2nd XI and Yelverton to date with Ivybridge 2nd XI the next side to attempt to bring them back down to earth.
On the topic of Yelverton though and they’re one of the three sides yet to win in the fifth tier so who better to play next than Babbacombe, the Torquay-based group being just two points better off in the standings.
Other fixtures of note in the Devon Cricket League this weekend include Dartington & Totnes (10th) vs Tavistock 2nd XI (8th) and Stokeinteignhead (2nd) vs Bridestowe 2nd XI (1st) in E Division West as well as South Devon 2nd XI (10th) vs Lewdown (9th) and Kingsbridge 2nd XI (6th) vs Chudleigh 2nd XI (2nd).