OKEHAMPTON Flyers Gym, Trampoline & DMT Club has had eight gymnasts selected for the South West trampoline and DMT team, to represent the South West at the Inter-Regional Challenge Cup Final, a British Gymnastics national final for regional level gymnasts.
Freya Simmons and Magnus Goudge were selected to represent the South West in trampoline, with Kya Trant and Molly Thorn selected as first reserves for trampoline.
Emily Szwanc and Adela Wrzecionko were selected for double mini trampoline (DMT), with Eliza Luke and Amelie West selected as first reserves for DMT.
To achieve a place in the squad, the gymnasts had to compete at the SW regional qualifying competitions to qualify for the South West Challenge Cup Final.
At the SW final, they had to achieve a gold or silver medal in regional grades 1-4 to take a place in the SW team, and a bronze medal to take the place as reserve.
All of the gymnasts showed flair in their performances, with Freya, Magnus, Emily and Adela all winning gold at the SW final, and Kya, Molly, Eliza and Amelie all winning bronze. Some of their classes at the SW qualifying events and at the SW final had over 40 gymnasts.
Freya, Magnus, Emily and Adela will be attending a SW training day in Poole in June ahead of the national final, which will be held at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham in July.
The club would like to wish the gymnasts the best of luck in their preparations for the event.
Okehampton Flyers has set new sessions up in trampolining and gymnastics and there are a few places available. Contact the club at [email protected] to book a slot.
Pictured from left to right are, Adela, Emily, Eliza and Magnus in the back row and Freya and Molly are at the front.