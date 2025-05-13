SIX wickets for the Barriball brothers – four for Charlie, two more for Billy – helped propel Tavistock to a 51-run win at Cullompton in the Devon Cricket League A Division.
Rodney Mupfudza top scored for Tavistock with 79 in their all-out total of 214, which was quite a turnround after they had struggled to 19 for four in the first eight overs.
Cullompton shared the wickets around, mostly between Sukhdeep Singh (3-27), Jason Parr (3-36) and Chris McKee (2-48)
A stand of 72 between Mupfudza and Will Scott Munden (41) was topped up by Charlie Barriball (24) and skipper Sean Cleave (28) down the order.
Once the Barriball brothers got into Cullompton's middle order, Tavistock’s total always looked more than enough.
Cullompton lost four wickets for 30 runs declining from 108 for four to 138 for eight with top scorer Deshan Dias the last of the casualties for 72.
Sean Cleave, now two out of two in his new role as captain, said: “The lads were excellent and showing real character to post a competitive score after a shaky start.
“The team remained fully committed in the field, taking some really tough catches that made a big difference.
That’s two wins on the spin for Tavistock, who are second in the early league table behind Hatherleigh.
Talking of Hatherleigh and Shrey Ghosh helped himself to an unbeaten century that consigned Thorverton to a five-wicket defeat.
Thorverton were all out for 187 in the last of their 59 overs with no one making more than George Daldorph (57).
Andy Pitt opened up with a patient 31, Harry Choules made 31 more in a stand of 48 for the fifth wicket with Daldorph, and Dan Robbins moved things along with a run-a-ball 22.
Ruben Forrester (2-18), Paul Heard (2-39), Jasper Presswell (2-20) and Mark Lake (2-36) all bowled at less than four an over for Hatherleigh.
Hatherleigh got off to an inauspicious start with openers Greg Solkin and Lake in and out for just seven runs on the board.
Ghosh took Hatherleigh the rest of the way with an undefeated 109 – 15 fours, and a six – with support from Rob Cockwill (19) and Emmerson Wood (35).
Cockwill said Hatherleigh had a ‘tough start’ in reply and he was pleased to play a role with Ghosh repairing the damage.
He added: “Shrey batted extremely well under some early pressure from Thorverton’s opening bowlers.”
Bridestowe & Belstone meanwhile were on the receiving end of an 84-run defeat when they encountered A Division promotion hopefuls Bovey Tracey.
Slade van Staden, who represents the Dolphins franchise at home in South Africa, top-scored for Bovey with 85 in their 50-over total of 210 for nine. He got off the mark by hitting a first ball long-hop for four and added 10 more and a six before his time was up.
Van Staden’s stand of 86 with Lewis Hammett (30) was topped up by Tom Andrew making 25.
In perfect conditions for batting, B&B bowlers Tallan Burns, Simon Gillespie, Craig Penberthy and Shaquan Glasgow did well to operate at less than four runs an over.
Bridestowe & Belstone were pottering along in reply at 101 for four – three wickets having fallen to Ben Kay – when the game swung dramatically in Bovey’s favour.
Opening batter Jake Pascoe was deployed as a bowler and took three wickets in five balls as B&B subsided to 101 for seven.
Pascoe went on to claim career-best figures of five for 31 as B&B were dismissed for 126. Glasgow ran out of partners to bat with on 46 not out.