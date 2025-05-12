Tavistock boxer Axel Shewry travelled to Plymouth to take part in a skills match against Bayley Jeffrey of Intense Boxing Club.
Axel had the better of the first round, his punches being accurate and rapid.
The second round saw Axel under some pressure but he did well to weather the storm and replied with some good shots of his own. A particularly good combination in the closing stages of the round was a testimony to the work Axel has put in at the gym.
The final round saw both boxers come out to impress, the nerves having subsided the punches came more freely. Good work toward the end of the round saw Axel in the ascendancy.
Overall a good skills bout for the Tavistock boxer, the best accolade was the comment from the officials that Axel was to have no more skills bouts, from here on Axel will have competitive bouts only.