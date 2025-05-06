OKEHAMPTON Squash Club hosted the first-ever ladies’ fixture between themselves and their Tavistock rivals.
Eight players from each team played in a round-robin format, with each match being up to 15 points. The pools were decided based on ability so that each player would have close games. Every player from each club played approximately four matches against new opponents.
The fixture was arranged by Racheal Luxton and Steve Mooney and was a result of Okehampton Squash Club establishing a flourishing ladies section. The plan is to have regular fixtures between the two clubs so that the ladies get to play a greater range of squash players.
Steve Mooney, who coaches at both clubs was delighted to see so many female players enjoying themselves playing squash.
He said “It’s fantastic to see how each player has improved over such a short period of time. It’s such an easy game to pick up and it can be played all the year round.
“Both clubs are trying hard to attract more ladies to play squash and it seems to be paying off. It’s wonderful to see how ambitious Okehampton are as they have plans to enter a lady's team into the Devon Squash league”
If you would like to play squash at Okehampton Squash Club, please visit their Facebook page. Okehampton Ladies train on a Monday evening at 6.30 to 8.30pm.
If you would like to play squash at Tavistock Squash club, please visit the club’s website. There are regular club sessions on Monday evenings as well as Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Tavistock SC also run a lady’s only afternoon, with the next session being on Sunday, May 18 starting at 3pm until 5pm.
Please contact Steve Mooney (07534 387763) for further information.