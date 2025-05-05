TAVISTOCK Cricket Club defeated bogey side Kilmington by two wickets to get their A Division season off to a winning start.
Since Kilmington were promoted into the A Division in 2023, they have played Tavistock four times and won three of them.
This time the shoe was on the other foot as Tavistock chased down 212 to win and got them with more than three overs to spare.
Opener Joel Seward top scored for Kilmington with a patient 50 off 108 balls towards a total of 211. He put on 93 for the fourth wicket with Matt Pile (37).
Among the casualties before then was Kilmington’s Aussie all-rounder Sam Cuconits, who has tormented Tavvy with bat and ball in the past.
Cuconits was on two when he shaped to late-cut spinner Shaun Daymond and clattered his off-stump with his bat.
Matt Reed (31) and Ben Fuzzard (28) added 46 for the seventh wicket in the latter overs. Rhys Davies (4-59) accounted for both of them. Daymond (2-23) and James McGahey both operated below two-and-half runs an over.
“James and Shaun bowled brilliantly,” said Sean Cleave, the Tavistock captain. “They really ramped up the pressure on Killington, who struggled to get them away.
“The boys were excellent in the field and showed great commitment and desire to win.
“And it was great to see bowlers in the wickets early in the season, something they can take forward with confidence for the rest of the campaign.”
Tavistock took the scenic route to victory, stopping off at 83 for three and 119 for six before alighting at their destination.
Opener Dave Ball made 37, but it was largely bits and pieces until Jack Smyly went in at 119 for six.
Smyly made 62 not out at run-a-ball rate and with support from Charlie Barriball (17) and Cleave (10) either side had the runs knocked off with more than three overs to go.
Matt Reed (3-50) was Kilmington’s most successful bowler. Cuconits (2-39) and Josh Cann (1-37) were the cheapest of the 10-over bowlers.
Said Cleave: “Most of our batsmen looked good early on, but a few rusty shots led to their dismissals. However, with the quality they possess, I’m confident they’ll produce big performances throughout the season
“After a mini-collapse, Jack Smyly came to the crease with a fair few runs needed and batted the best I’ve seen him bat in a Tavy shirt. Showing confidence and intelligence, he guided us to a well-earned victory.
“This is exactly the start we wanted, and I’m so glad the boys delivered.”
Elsewhere in the A Division, Thorverton scored 130 and beat Barton by 58 runs, Bridestowe & Belstone put up 228-9 with Torquay & Kingskerswell mustering up 180 in return, a whopping 287 score wasn’t enough for Bovey Tracey to win against Hatherleigh and lastly, Cullompton defeated Plympton by five wickets with both teams scoring in excess of 200 runs.
Meanwhile, Tavistock 2nd team took on Whitchurch Wayfarers in a local clash and their total of 222 wasn’t enough, losing by a wicket as Whitchurch finished at 223-9.