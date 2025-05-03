TAVISTOCK Sir Francis Drake Bowls Club enjoyed a mixed friendly over Plymstock, winning 107-71.
C Dingle, M Hix, B Carter, G Allott won 20-15; P Chaney, B Ellicott, S Mcintosh, J Carr won 14-11; S Jenkin, R Thorne, P Denning, T Smith won 19-7; N Southcott, N Paramor, A Gobby, P Anstead lost 13-19; M Davies, A Venning, A Puddicombe, M Felles won 25-8; L Gobby, L Fleming, W Hunt, B Davis won 16-13.
They also overcame Bere Alston, winning 80-53.
B Ellicott, S Tree, B Carter, M Felles won 24-8; J Carter, G Allott, R Kelly, C Carter lost 16-21; M Davies, N Southcott, J Sawyer, M Allen won 23-6; P Sawyer, M Hix, A Puddicombe, J Carr lost 17-18.
Finally, there was a Plymouth and District Men’s Triples defeat, Tavistock losing 47-53.
N Southcott, A Puddicombe, M Clark won 17-12; B Hillan, T Smith, M Allen won 21-11; P Chaney, G Carter, J Carr lost 9-30.