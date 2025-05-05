THIS weekend’s Okehampton Running Club reports begins with Torrington Round the Tree, Jo Page taking part in this on Friday evening.
Organised by Torrington Amateur Athletics Club, this is a fantastic multi-terrain challenge, starting and finishing in Great Torrington Town Square – part of the town’s historic Mayfair celebrations. There is a senior race of 2.75 miles and a junior race of 1.75 miles. Jo had a great run, finishing as second female.
The following day, an ORC trio ran the Jurassic Coast 10k. On Saturday, Chloe Kershaw, Carol Latham and Pearl Barnes were in a field of 212 runners embracing the beautiful route in scorching, hot weather.
Going from the seafront at Budleigh Salterton, crossing the River Otter multiple times, whilst following parts of the Southwest Coast Path. The trio finished within seconds of each other, with official times of 1:07:54, 1:07:56 and 1:07:57 for Pearl, Carol and Chloe respectively. All proceeds from this race were donated to FORCE Cancer Charity.
Also on Saturday, Mags Jarvis took part in her first running event since celebrating her 70th birthday. She ran in the Simmons Park Parkrun and was very pleased to finish the 5k route in 28:28. She gained the highest age grading (78.22%) of all the participants as well as being 1st W70-74.
On to Sunday and Jo Page put in another fantastic performance at the North Dorset Village Marathon finishing with an unofficial time of 3:30:50. This is a picturesque race along country lanes through the villages of Hinton St Mary, Marnhull, Stalbridge, Todber, Stour Row, Margaret Marsh, West Orchard, Farrington, Child Okeford and Hammoon.
Finally to the Yellow Welly Cobble Wobble with Claire Watkins taking it on, on Sunday morning.
A challenging off-road 12-mile run with 810m elevation, taking in the scenery and infamous hills of the Clovelly Estate. As an RNLI fundraiser, it is not an officially timed event however Claire’s unofficial time was 1:56:07, coming in as the second lady.
Claire described the race as “Great fun on a beautiful but tough route round woodland trails with stunning bluebells, coast path, fields, lots of hills and steps! Killer final hill from Clovelly Harbour all the way up the cobbled hill to the cliff top. Brilliantly marked and marshalled course; great support. Glorious sunny but cool day; perfect for running. A great race with a great cause, highly recommended”.
