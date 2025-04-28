NEW Hatherleigh CC skipper Rob Cockwill is taking a laid-back approach into this season’s campaign in the Tolchards A Division, which commences with a tricky trip to Premier Division evictees Bovey Tracey.
Cockwill has taken over the tiller from Mark Lake, who never had promotion too far from his thoughts during his 12 years as skipper. He achieved it a couple of times, too!
If Cockwill is gunning for promotion, he made a decent effort to conceal it.
“I haven't put any pressure or expectations on the lads, I just want us to go out and enjoy our cricket and see where it takes us?” said Cockwill.
“Our availability, like most clubs, will be hit and miss. But we have a much stronger squad this season that should be able to cope.
“With a stronger squad there could be some selection headaches when everyone is available … hopefully.”
Indian all-rounder Shrey Ghosh – 790 league runs, 28 league wickets – is returning for a second season with Hatherleigh.
“I hope we can support Shrey in the run-scoring department a little more consistently than we managed last season,” said Cockwill.
Keeper-batter Ryan Davies, who was sidelined during 2024 with a knee injury, is set to return behind the stumps.
And left-arm spinner Lake, ruled out by a nasty hand injury for much of 2024, is expected to fit in a few appearances when he can be lured off the golf course.
“I've taken over the captaincy for a year at Libbaton Golf Club, so I couldn't commit to playing every week,” said Lake.
Hatherleigh, along with other Premier and A Division clubs, will be playing with a pink ball in coloured kit this season.
“It will be interesting to see how the pink ball influences scores and playing styles,” said Cockwill.
Cockwill may be relaxed about making a promotion push, but it is a different story in the Bovey Tracey dressing room.
“Our targets for the season have got to be challenging as a team to get back in the Premier Division,” said their new skipper, Seb Ansley.
Cockwill went even further, describing Saturday’s opponents as ‘definitely favourites for the top spot’, not that he will be losing sleep before the first match.
“Bovey will be a good test for us, but early season is probably the best time to play them as anything can happen no one has any form.”