OKEHAMPTON Argyle concluded their Walter C Parson SW Peninsula League campaign with a defeat on their travels.
They returned home from Bishops Lydeard empty-handed following a 1-0 loss, Tai Bewes scoring the only goal of the game in Somerset.
Argyle experienced major issues around the turn of the year, managerial changes and the loss of several key players coinciding with a drop-off in form that took them out of the title race.
Richard Washburn is at the helm now though and has not only brought about an upturn of results but also injected new life and energy into the group.
He cut a vocal figure on the sidelines against Newton Abbot Spurs, at the beginning of April, in one of his early games in charge, and his impact was evident.
They followed that narrow defeat up with away wins at both Axminster Town and Crediton United so losing at the hands of Bishops Lydeard isn’t necessarily something to look into all that much.
With all said and done, Argyle have finished seventh in the Peninsula League table, only behind Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police on goal difference, leaving plenty of room for optimism for this young group next season.
Elsewhere in the division this weekend, the aforementioned Newton Spurs gave manager Marc Revell the send-off he deserved, winning his last game in charge of the club by five goals to one in front of their own fans, against Torrington AFC.
Also, Bovey Tracey AFC edged out Crediton United in a seven-goal thriller at Mill Marsh Park, Stoke put five unanswered goals past Honiton Town, Elburton Villa won 4-1 away at Torridegside AFC and Teignmouth AFC played two of their final three games of the season, falling to champions Sidmouth Town and then Middlezoy Rovers.