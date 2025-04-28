ON EASTER Saturday, Okehampton Running Club member Claudine Benstead reached an incredible ParkRun milestone, running her 200th ParkRun at Exeter Riverside and doing so alongside her son.
Then, on Easter Monday, Steve Sincock ran the Easter Bunny 10k at Yeovilton. Organised by Yeovil Town Road Running Club, this race takes you around the villages of West Camel and Podimore. Steve just managed to sprint to the line to get under 40 minutes, finishing in 39:59, improving on his club age group record that he set in Exeter a month ago.
On Saturday, April 26, Ian Duffield was in the Mendip Hills, running the 50-mile Butcombe Trail Ultramarathon. Organised by Bristol’s Town & Country Harriers trail running club, the route requires self-navigation and Ian had a great run, finishing in 9hrs58 (official results pending).
Also on Saturday, Peter Roisetter was in Sidmouth to run Climb South West’s Sid Valley Ring Half Marathon. Back for its 5th year, this race follows the recently created Sid Valley Ring walking route.
With an uphill start, the route then takes the runners through quiet country lanes, footpaths, coast path, woodland and The Donkey Sanctuary and visits the pretty villages and hamlets of Sidbury, Harcombe and Salcombe Regis along the way.
The route included plenty of hills giving runners a total elevation gain of approx 650m. He also had a great race finishing in 2hrs40 (official result pending).
On Sunday, April 27, Lou Duffield and Izzi Davison travelled over the border to Bodmin to run The Beastly Half Marathon.
Also known as The Beastie McBeast Race, it is based on the second half of the Beacon Beast Marathon route and takes runners through the Lanhydrock Estate and Cardinham Woods.
Izzi and Lou thoroughly enjoyed their race in the perfect sunny but cool conditions. They ran together finishing in 2hrs58 (official results pending), earning themselves beautiful finishers medals.
Carole Loader travelled the furthest afield this weekend to visit Croatia and run the Dubrovnik Half Marathon on the Sunday. The route is run entirely on roads and pavements and takes in the sights of the attractive Old City and views of the stunning Dubrovnik coastline.
Carole commented that conditions were hot and sunny and that the atmosphere was amazing. Out of 971 runners, Carole placed 191st overall out of 960 runners and was 31st female out of 478 in a time of 1:55:23 also earning her a pretty special finishers medal.
Last but not least a small race was happening in London this weekend… the 45th edition of the London Marathon!
Starting in and looping through the historic maritime borough of Greenwich, the course takes runners through Surrey Quays, Rotherhithe and Tower Bridge (the halfway point). From there, runners make their way to the Isle of Dogs, Canary Wharf, Shadwell, along the Thames Embankment and onto the final, long-awaited stretch to finish on The Mall, just in front of Buckingham Palace.
Four ORCs joined a total of 56,000 runners this year and all enjoyed soaking up the fantastic atmosphere and crowd support.
First ORC home was Richard Davies in 2:57:12, followed by Jo Page in 3:26:29, Molly Marvin in 4:33:38 and Mike Westland, who despite suffering a back injury in the weeks before, still completed in 5:04:13 also raising funds for the Royal British Legion. The latter trio are pictured.