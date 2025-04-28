THE London Marathon 2025 - this race never disappoints, whether you're aiming for a pb, running for charity or just for yourself, there is always a story attached to the medal!
RunFitRunFast had an incredible 9 runners in the event this year, held slightly later this year than usual, it threw up quite tough conditions with hot sun beaming down on the course.
The course itself starts in Greenwich and winds past London's most famous landmarks, before finishing on the Mall.
A number of exceptional performances on the day from the RFRF ladies in particular with Nikki Kelly leading the way with a big PB 2h53m, Holly Fitzgerald another PB in 2h57m and Jeanette Johnson 3h09m (5th in age cat). Other sub 3-hour performances from Sam Larkham 2h47m and a big PB from coach Ben Neale 2h32m brought the sub3 total to four.
The later wave runners had the worst of the heat, but typical RFRF spirit got them through - well done to Corin Russell, Jenni Ford, Sarah Sharland and Ruby Lawrence, your medal will tell its own story.
Well done to everyone who ran the marathon, you are all heroes. We look forward to hearing all about it at training.