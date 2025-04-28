A number of exceptional performances on the day from the RFRF ladies in particular with Nikki Kelly leading the way with a big PB 2h53m, Holly Fitzgerald another PB in 2h57m and Jeanette Johnson 3h09m (5th in age cat). Other sub 3-hour performances from Sam Larkham 2h47m and a big PB from coach Ben Neale 2h32m brought the sub3 total to four.