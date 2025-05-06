TAVISTOCK AFC finished their season on a high, enjoying a strong run of form to avoid relegation out of the Southern League Division One South.
Since then though, the playoffs have taken place at the top end of the division with Evesham United coming out on top.
Evesham fell behind against Exmouth Town in the semi-final before striking four second-half goals to advance to the final, Levi Steele, Lewis Middleton (2) and Andre Wright with the goals.
In the other playoff semi, Malvern Town took an early lead but then found themselves behind at the break against Bishops Cleeve. A penalty sent it into extra time before Charlie Johnson won it for the former.
The Hillsiders headed to Evesham for the final and a single goal decided it, Levi Steele on target again to make the difference.
Evesham move on up to the Premier South alongside champions Yate Town.