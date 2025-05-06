TAVISTOCK Squash Club held the quarterly handicapped tournament for their club night competition for April.
This proved an evening for everyone with the age range going from nine to 72, showing that squash is a game for life.
With a good turnout, an initial round of games was played to decide who made the semi-finals and then the finals.
After lots of close action, the plate final was played between Mel Thomas and Chris Hicks. Chris’ extra speed around the court proved too much for Mel and Chris went on to win 15-8.
In the main final, Neil Martin played Kieran Savage. This proved a close match but Kieran’s control proved the deciding factor as he went on to win 15-9. This was another enjoyable evening for everyone who entered.
If anyone is interested in joining the club then full details can be found on the website at http://tavisquash.org.