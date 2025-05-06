IN THE opening game of E division West, there was a local derby between Whitchurch Wayfarers and Tavistock 2nds at Whitchurch House.
Whitchurch won the toss and elected to field. Tavistock started well with an opening partnership of 93, courtesy of Steve Luffman (55) and Ryan Burke (25). Whitchurch managed to stem the rate and picked up regular wickets, whilst Tavy managed to keep the scoreboard moving with contributions by Marc Webber (26) and Wayne Downham (29).
The highlight of the innings was a local cricketing stalwart for both sides Darren Chappell being joined by his son William (aged 13) out in the middle. Good bowling displays by Nathan Prout 2-36, Ben Hodge 1-37, Jack Mackenzie 3/51 and Marc Kerswill 2-33 bowled Tavistock out for 222.
In reply, Whitchurch quickly found themselves in trouble at 32/5 after a blistering opening spell by Marc Lewis 5-11, match figures of 6-23.
Rich Hall (49) dug in and was joined by Nigel Barriball (48) in a measured partnership of 91 to get Whitchurch back into the game, the importance of which was not known until the final fireworks.
At 124-7, with Hall and Barriball departed, Nathan Prout (22) stepped in with some clean hitting. Jack Mackenzie (36*) played a mature innings to keep up with the scoring rate, with some fine strikes to the boundary and was joined by 11th man Darren Samballs (21*) in a last-wicket partnership of 32*.
Darren won the game for his side in the penultimate over with a six over the top of mid-off.
Special mention to Albert Manning (aged 13) who bowled with great control for figures of 8-26-1.
A stunning win by Whitchurch, it was a great game of cricket for the watching crowd. Credit to Tavistock for a great atmosphere in what was a well-matched game.
Whitchurch take 20 league points and Tavistock take nine.
Whitchurch 2nd XI travelled to Yealmpton meanwhile to get their season started against Plymstock 3rd XI in G Division West.
It was a well-balanced contest played in warm sunshine- Whitchurch lost the toss and were put into bat.
Roberts (16) and Harrison (19) put together a useful second wicket stand of just shy of 50 before Roberts became the first of Harvey Hall’s 4 victims. The youngster’s in-swinging deliveries proved to be challenging throughout his two spells.
Harrison followed shortly after, run out after a smart piece of fielding. Tamblin (22) and Mackenzie (24) brought Whitchurch back into the game.
With six overs to go and at 110-4, it was time to accelerate. Sadly, for Whitchurch, the wheels fell off instead.
Mackenzie finally found a fielder and Tamblin fell to Hall. The remaining batsmen could muster only 28 runs between them, Whitchurch setting a total of 138.
A slow outfield and a pitch of variable bounce meant that a Plymstock victory was by no means assured. A fine opening spell by Harrison (3-46) and a super catch by Lovejoy had Plymstock reeling on 31-3.
This was as good as it got for Whitchurch though. Despite tight bowling by both McKenzie-Smith (1-26) and Russell (0-22), Plymstock chipped away at the total. Man of the match Hole (68) was dropped with the score on 53-3. He and Sharp (27) took the game away from Whitchurch with a stand of over 50.
Webber picked up two late wickets, Whitchurch left with six points to Plymstock’s 19.