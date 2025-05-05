RYAN Davies hit a match-winning 98 on one leg to guide Hatherleigh towards a five-wicket win over Bovey Tracey in the opening round of matches in the Tolchards DCL A Division.
Davies missed most of last season due to injury and has been getting match fit in pre-season matches.
The last thing Hatherleigh skipper Rob Cockwill wanted to see was run-getter Davies pulling up lame with a thigh strain while his side were chasing 288 to win.
Davies, who was in the 20s when the injury became apparent, was supplied with former captain Mark Lake as his runner.
By the time Davies was fourth out on 274 with 98 alongside his name, the game was as good as won!
Cockwill heaped praise on Davies for his determination but added there was plenty of praise to share around.
“All the batters took responsibility and impacted the innings in a positive way,” said Cockwill.
“The new opening partnership of Mark Lake (28) and Greg Solkin (24) got us off to the perfect start, and gave the platform for Shrey Ghosh (52) to do ‘his thing’.
“Obviously the stand out was Ryan who made batting look very easy, even though he had to bat with a runner for most of his innings.
“Ryan was supported very well by Jasper Presswell (36no), who played a very mature innings and did exactly what was needed at that stage in the game.”
Seb Ansley, the Bovey Tracey captain, added his own admiration for Davies in his post-match comments.
“Ryan batted very well, even on one leg, and with some clean ball striking took it away from us in the middle overs,” said Ansley.
Earlier, Ansley had top-scored for Bovey with 97 in a typically rumbustious manner.
Jake Pascoe (47) and Slade van Staden (78) got Bovey up to 122 for two before Hatherleigh got the brake on through Ghosh (2-33) and Presswell (2-58).
Ansley went in at 151 for five, which deteriorated to 172 in a hurry as Charlie Presswell (3-44) struck twice in a rush.
By the time Ansley was ninth out he had hit nine fours and eight sixes from 61 balls faced and put on 101 with Rob Pryke (19).
“Bovey finished their innings very well with some top-quality hitting from the lower order,” said Cockwill.
“It is a credit to our bowlers and fielders that we didn't drop out standards and stuck to our plans to get all 10 wickets.”
This 20-point haul has Hatherleigh in second in the DCL A Division after the opening game of the campaign with Cullompton leading the way, also on 20 points.
Bovey meanwhile sit eighth on seven points and they have Barton and Plympton below them in the standings, both of whom have six points to their name.
Bovey were relegated out of the Premier Division after a tough couple of years and so will be hoping to bounce straight back but Hatherleigh had other ideas on home soil.
Pictured is Hatherleigh batsman Ryan Davies, who scored 97 despite being unable to run.