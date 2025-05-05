MALIK Wasim and Nathan Lister both hit half-centuries to guide Plymouth CS&R towards a seven-wicket win over D Division West new arrivals Yelverton.
Rob Grove was on song for Yelverton with 97 in their all-out total of 209. Grove and skipper David Ackford (57) totted up 172 for the third wicket after Matt Trevorrow (2-47) struck twice early on.
Once Ackford went, followed eight runs later by Grove when he top-edged Paul Butson, Yelverton collapsed in a heap as Civil skipper Jonny Keiller whipped out six batters for 15 runs.
Ackford said it was ‘disappointing’ the way Yelverton faded away after the recovery he and Gove put together.
“Some early season rust with the bat was obvious as to go from 179 for three to 209 all out was so disappointing,” said Ackford.
Civil’s reply started inauspiciously as openers Jamie King and Nuruz Zamal came and went in a hurry.
Malik (60) and Lister (71no) put on 151 for the third wicket which effectively won the match for Civil.
Abraham Thomas (18no) was in with Lister when the end came with nine overs to go.
Said Ackford: “We were a bit rusty with the ball as well. Mike Lemmings (1-38) and Ali Horler (2-43) were the pick of the bowlers.
“But when you drop five catches, it is always going to be an uphill battle.”
Following this result on the opening day of the season, Yelverton are bringing up the rear in the D Division West with six points whilst Plymouth CS&R are third. They are on 20 points, as are the top two, Chagford and Kenn.
Pictured by Al Stewart is Yelverton captain David Ackford bowling for his side in the seven-wicket defeat by Plymouth CS&R.