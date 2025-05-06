Four swimmers from Tavistock Swimming Club impressed at the highly prestigious South West Regional Championships at the Plymouth Life Centre last weekend.
This meet is very tough to qualify for, so even achieving the entry time standards is a feat in itself and to prove how well they competed, they set personal bests and a club record.
Chloe competed in the para multi-class events and raced in the 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke. She gained a great personal best and came seventh and ninth in her category respectively.
Evie, swimming in the 17 years age group, raced in the 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle. She was first reserve for both, but also gained a pb of 28:50sec in the freestyle which in turn also earned her a new club record.
Hannah Walker competed in the 18 years and over category, she raced the 50m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 50m backstroke.
Club spokesman Sam Lake said: “They were all really excellent solid swims where she gave a masterclass in very fast starts off the block.”
Nell, racing in the 16 years age group, completed the quartet of talent, to race in the 50m backstroke with a seasons best time of 33:82sec and just off her own pb.
Sam added: “All the girls raced superbly and as always the club are very proud of their efforts.
“A huge thank-you also goes to our coaches Jacob and Gareth for their time and support as well as the team mangers, Hazel and Claire and the helpers and officials from the club who gave up their bank holiday weekends to make this meet happen.”