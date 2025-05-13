A HIGH-scoring game between Whitchurch 2nd XI and Plympton 3rd XI wasn’t decided until the last over.
Put into bat, Plympton set off rapidly. A fast outfield rewarded good shots and Hamilton (48) and Burn (21) didn’t waste any time.
Plympton were 48 without loss after eight overs when Webber rung the bowling changes. Harrison (1-54) and McKenzie-Smith (2-29) put the breaks on; Plympton slipping to 64-2.
Keith Willcock (92*) then formed the backbone of a Plympton revival and the makings of a potentially winning score. He and Hamilton took Plympton to 123 before Hamilton went to a fine juggling catch by Tamblin. At 165–5 with just eight overs the game was finely balanced. Willcock with Collins (33*) then piled on the runs to pull Plympton to a commanding 240.
Whitchurch’s reply started slowly. 22-2 after 5 overs had them looking anxiously at the scoreboard. A further five overs later and the atmosphere had changed. Woodcock (53) and Payne (24) took no prisoners as they launched an assault on the Plympton bowling putting Whitchurch on track at 87-2 off 10.
Mortimer (3-14) was switched to the top end and immediately bowled Payne. At the halfway mark, Whitchurch were 115-4 with Woodcock’s fine innings over. A tense battle then ensued. Young Keeley Willcock (1-38) caused problems with the flight. Tamblin (45*) and Mackenzie (21*) kept the scoreboard ticking. With 10 overs to go Whitchurch still needed 70 runs. Mackenzie had to retire not out and was replaced by Webber.
Now 36 were needed off the last five. Coppola was brought back into the bowling attack. Tamblin struck three consecutive glorious boundaries leaving just two runs needed off the last over. Webber straight drove a four to give Whitchurch the win. Great game played in excellent spirit.
It was a different story for Whitchurch 1st XI who travelled to Abbotskerswell to face their 2nd XI. Abbots won the toss and elected to bat.
Opener Harmer anchored their innings with a solid 78. Only Lock (21) was able to join him with more than 20 runs. Kerswill (3-16) spun the middle order out.
He was ably backed by Mackenzie (3-38), Royce-Rogers (2-31) and Prout (2-53). Abbots bowled out for 185 in their last over giving Whitchurch hope they could gain their 2nd victory of the season.
Sadly, Whitchurch quickly subsided to 33 – 5 and never recovered. Patel (3-18) and Cold (2-27) doing the damage. Barriball (22) and Prout (27) tried to rally the innings but lacked support. Yates (4-27) polished off the rest and Whitchurch subsided to 100 all out; Abbots winning by 85 runs.
Next up for the two Whitchurch teams, the 1st XI is at home to Paignton 3rd XI and the 2nd XI travel to Plymouth 2nd XI, both on Saturday, May 17.
Meanwhile, in D Division West, HATHERLEIGH 2nd XI defeated Kenn by two wickets to make it two wins from two.
Openers Martin Swannell and Chris May both got into the 50s for during a stand of 108 Kenn, who went on to reach 263 for eight. Sam Plumb (29) and James Gosling (43) kept the scoreboard flashing.
Will Edwards (3-44) posted Hatherleigh’s top bowling return.
Hatherleigh were labouring at 111 for six in reply after running into difficulties against Kenn bowlers Graham Stone (2-38) and Gosling (3-45).
A stand of 121 for the seventh wicket between Jack Probert (78) and skipper Danny Forrester (74) paved the way for Hatherleigh to win it with seven balls to spare.