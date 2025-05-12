A thrilling contest between two neighbouring cricketing village clubs had a close finish.
Buckland Monachorum CC and Yelverton Bohemians CC fought out a nail-biting finish in the Plymouth and District Cricket League evening fixture with the Bohemians winning by one wicket.
On another glorious evening the eagerly anticipated first Dartmoor Derby of the season started with an 18-over challenge for the bragging rites of the moor at the losing team’s pitch.
With BMCC electing to bat, the YBCC bowling attack set to work with a steady fall of wickets with only opener Berry providing resistance, Horler with a brace, and then Smale with three identical dismissals decimated the middle order with only Berry (19) and Alex Rich (19*) making it to double figures (along with 13 extras).
Julyan entered the wicket fest with three late wickets before the innings closed on 55 all out after 14 overs.
The YBCC team talk was fairly simple: “If we score five runs each and sneak an extra, we'll win’.
Only Pilgrim, with 17 leading from the front, Willcocks (scoring the mandated five) and Burt with 10* obliged with the set requirements with extras joining in on eight.
Talbott did his best to spoil the YBCC party taking five for five and Ash Rich with a brace, Rogers and Elkington with one a piece contributed to a thrilling ending.
YBCC who snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and crawled over the line with a wicket to spare.
A great advert for P&D cricket played in good spirits and showing that low scoring games can be equally as exciting as run-fests.
Thanks to Dave Hawke for umpiring both ends and Buckland Monachorum for being welcoming hosts. So the Dartmoor Derby victory laurels will be held by YBCC until the return fixture later in the season.