BRIDESTOWE & Belstone Cricket Club 2nd XI matched their first team in that they got the new Devon Cricket League season off to a winning start.
Bridestowe seconds headed to the Hazeldown Oval, home of Teignmouth & Shaldon, to face their 2nd XI and kickstart the 2025/26 campaign.
Teignmouth & Shaldon won the toss and elected to bat, reaching an iconic cricket score of 111 before Bridestowe had them all out through 39.1 overs.
It didn’t take too long for the visitors to reach their target, losing three wickets in the 24 overs and finishing with 114 runs to their name.
As a result of this win, Bridestowe are second in the E Division West, tied with both Cornwood 3rds and Whitchurch Wayfarers 1sts on the maximum 20 points at the summit.
T&S meanwhile are at the foot of the table on three points, three behind Dartington & Totnes 1sts and Plympton 2nds.
Hatherleigh 2nd XI were also in action in the DCL and they also enjoyed a winning start to the season.
Mount Wise was their destination to take on Plymouth CC 2nds and it went down to the final over in this tense affair.
Plymouth won the toss and elected to bat, scoring 231 in their 45 overs, losing six wickets in the process.
Gareth Tidball top-scored for Hatherleigh with an impressive 91 from 76 balls, the next-highest tally coming from Cameron Rowlands on 35.
Hatherleigh finished at 234-9 with five balls left in the 45th over to cement a successful start.
The victors are fifth in D Division West on 18 points with a trio ahead on 20 and then Ivybridge 2nds on 19. Plymouth are sixth with nine points to their name.
Next up on Saturday 10, Hatherleigh 2nd XI host Kenn and Bridestowe 2nd XI welcome Cornwood 3rd XI.