SHAQ Glasgow hinted at plenty more runs to come this season with a top score of 88 in Bridestowe & Belstone’s 48-run win over Torquay & Kingskerswell.
Glasgow worked the T&K bowling around for nine fours and three sixes in his side’s tally of 228 for nine.
Glasgow, in his second year as B&B’s overseas player, was involved in stands of 61 with James Ewen (25) and 47 with Brandon Horn (23). Tom Pengelly was unbeaten on 33 when the overs ran out.
Spin was king for T&K with three wickets for skipper Harry Passenger, two more for Kelmere and one for Baxendale.
Torquay & Kingskerswell were all out for 180 in reply with no one making more than Chris Kelmere (35), who was backed up by Tim Western (31) and Harry Baxendale (34). One more contribution could have made all the difference.
Passenger will probably reflect on the passage of play when T&K dipped from 110 for two to 117 for six as terminal to his side’s chances.
Wicket-taking was a collaborative affair for B&B with three for Ryan Dennis (3-35) and two each for Callum Mallett and Simon Gillespie.
Tallan Burns, the B&B captain, said a solid effort by the batters made up for the setback of the early loss of opener Kian Burns.
“After being put into bat, and losing a wicket second ball, I'm delighted at how the lads fought back to put up a really good total,” said Burns.
“Shaq showed his class by batting throughout the innings and was well backed up by James, Brandon and Tom.
“All our bowlers made it tricky for their batters to score, and we were able to take chances when they came our way.”