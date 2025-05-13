AFTER a period of solid training interspersed with some lowkey, racing Tavistock Run Project athletes put their fitness levels to the test over the past few weeks.
Oliver Smart set the ball rolling on May 5 in what will be his final British Students Championships. After spending six weeks at altitude camp in the French Pyrenees, Ollie lined up at Manchester in a stacked field for the 5000m.
The race proved to be a tactical affair with Ollie finishing a strong 5th behind Birmingham University teammate Will Barnicoat in 14 mins 19 secs. This was a strong season opener and promises much for the months ahead.
Closer to home, several TRP athletes took part in the Plymouth Festival of Running last weekend. The spectacular backdrop of Plymouth Sound was the location for the start and finish however similar to last year the athletes were forced to wait in the start pen for more than 30 minutes in pouring rain, something the organisers need to investigate. As Oscar Wilde might have said, “Once may be an accident, twice is just careless”.
For TRP there were solid runs by Wes Smith and Dan Baily in the half marathon, with Pete Moyse picking up an age group placing in the 10k. Returning to running after a 7-month injury hiatus coach Dave Chanter completed the 5k.
TRP are always welcoming new members where you will receive a friendly greeting on a Tuesday or Thursday, at the time of 6pm at Meadowlands.
Finally, on Saturday 24, Tavistock RP are hosting the Langstone Fell Race starting at Peter Tavy, while Dave Chanter is race organiser of next spring’s Dartmoor Marathon where entries are filling up already.