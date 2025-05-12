Okehampton Running Club runners have been taking part in races near and far over the past week – including a copper trail and a vertical kilometre.
This Saturday, member Claire Watkins ran the Kernow Vertical Kilometre, a two-lap race from Perranporth airfield with 1,000m of ascent and 15 miles of inland hills and coastal running, cheered on by marshals with cow bells. Despite the heat, Claire ran well and was fourth-placed lady and first in her age category in a time of 02:48:46.
Also on Saturday ORC’s Pearl Barnes, Mary Roberts and Claire Sprague took part in the Copper Trail, a 11.5-mile trail run from Portreath on the north coast of Cornwall to Devoran Quay near Falmouth on the south coast. Pearl finished in 2:05:44, Mary came in just afterwards in 2:06:25 and Claire in 2:34:15.
Carole Loader, Kathryn Volkelt-Igoe and Keeley Philips took part in the event’s Canicross race with Carole and her dog Scoobie coming second overall, Keeley and Loki in ninth place and Kathryn and Bree eleventh.
Then on Sunday ORC’s Rory Honeychurch, Stephen Sincock, Claudine Benstead and Chris Fulford-Brown travelled north for the relatively flat Bideford 10k taking in views of the Taw and Torridge estuary between Bideford and Instow.
The race is the second of four England Athletics Masters qualifying races with runners from clubs all over the South West and as far as Reading, London and Kent, so the field was particularly strong.
Stephen was not feeling well but both he and Claudine won their respective age groups, meaning they will both be selected for the England Masters next year – congratulations to them.
The first ORC home was Rory who had a good race coming back in 39:59 followed by Claudine in 41:04, Stephen in 41:49 and Chris in 57:33.
Also on Sunday ORC’s Eddie Bragg and Garry Wallace travelled to Plymouth Hoe for the half marathon, which got off to a wet start.
Eddie said didn’t mind the rain as it kept him cool and he finished in 1:43:54. Garry took a while to get warm after getting soaked at the start, but was pleased to finish in 2:10:47, six minutes faster than he did this race in last year.
Sunday also saw two ORCs heading to Bristol for major running event the AJ Bell Great Bristol Run, with Ged Fitzgibbon taking part in the10k and Oli Hunt in the half marathon.
Ged completed the 10k in 53:16 and was first in his age group. He said it was pretty warm, but a very well-organised event with a great crowd and support. An event he would highly recommend for the atmosphere.
Oli said the weather made for a challenge, but he finished the half marathon in1:29:53, just inside his planned sub one hour 30min goal.
Meanwhile, three members Andrew Vernon, Claudine Benstead and Jackie Dawes ran the second in the series of six 5k runs of the Run Exe 5k series at Rxeter riverside.
Andy came in first. meeting his target of under 19 minutes with a chip time of 18:59 and first in his age category; Claudine came in next with a time of 20:01, also first in her age group, breaking her own British record and setting a new course record; Jackie finished in 26:11 also topping her age category.