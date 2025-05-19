ATHLETES from Tavistock Athletic Club enjoyed the evening sun in a variety of events over the last week.
On Saturday, Erme Valley Harriers held their annual, and very popular, Ivybridge 10k race with 550 finishers.
Five TAC runners took part - first past the tape was Emma Webber for her first race after the London Marathon, completely in a commendable 49min 54s. Tony Shearer followed in 52:40, winning the M65 age category, then Richard Nettleship in 52:50, Helen Kula-Przezwanski (first F60) in 58:08, and Sarah Prior in 58:57.
Tony Shearer also contested the Armada Network's monthly 5k race in Saltram Park, completing in 25:49, whilst Adam Holland popped up to Westbury for their latest 5k race to gain a hard-fought 3rd place in a superb time of 15:32 - his fastest 5k this year.
The club welcomed 46 runners to their monthly Tavy 5k race, starting and finishing at their track at the College, and routing around the College and the Meadows.
Stuart Heale, an unattached runner, took line honours in 17:33. Two TAC junior runners, Reuben Sebag-Montifiore and Connor Duffin, took 2nd and 4th places overall in great times of 17:41 and 18:27, split by City of Plymouth AC's Steve Jones who won third place in 18:04.
Pictured are the TAC athletes at the Ivybridge 10k