Five TAC runners took part - first past the tape was Emma Webber for her first race after the London Marathon, completely in a commendable 49min 54s. Tony Shearer followed in 52:40, winning the M65 age category, then Richard Nettleship in 52:50, Helen Kula-Przezwanski (first F60) in 58:08, and Sarah Prior in 58:57.