A group of talented young footballers from Tavistock are looking forward to the chance of a lifetime playing against boys from top-name teams in Europe.
Jack Williams, Reuben Aggiss and Marley Alford will represent the Independent Football Academy in Plymouth, where they train, at an international school boy tournament this Sunday (May 18). The three also play for Tavistock Community Football Club U8s at Crowndale.
The players, with other boys they train with at the academy, will be playing in a squad against other under-eights squads from the ranks of Porto, Newcastle United, Ajax, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Peterborough United, Crawley Town, Luton Town Dynamo Kiev.
The boys will be contesting the Champions Cup at Crawley Town’s ground.
Ricky Williams, father of Jack and U8s organiser, said: “This is a chance of a lifetime for these lads. However they do in the tournament, it will be an amazing experience. They will learn so much about the game and big matches. I’m so proud of them all.”
The Independent Football Academy (IFA) provides coaches to develop each individual player and is associated with Plymouth Argyle Academy, to support regular games against academies and centre of excellences.
Whilst players attend the IFA, they can continue to play for their local grassroots football clubs.