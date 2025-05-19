AS THE final whistle sounded on another remarkable season at Okehampton Rugby Club, the women’s team put the finishing touch on their promotion-winning campaign with a sensational victory in the Papa John’s Junior Plate at Sixways Stadium, Worcester, on Saturday, May 17.
This triumph marks the end of a historic season for the team, who have now secured back-to-back promotions, capped off with a national title.
Facing off against the formidable Workington Zebra Finches—two-time defending champions and a seasoned side hailing from the outskirts of the Lake District, nearly 400 miles away—Okehampton knew they were up against physical opposition. However, fresh from a 90-point demolition in the semi-final at Windsor last month, confidence was high.
Made possible thanks to a successful online fundraising campaign - travelling with the team was a vocal and passionate partisan fanbase including friends, family, club committee members, and an enthusiastic contingent of youth players from the club’s junior section.
As the game commenced, it was Workington who struck first, using their experience and physicality to pressure the Okes’ defence. Okehampton were tested time and again in the opening stages, and though Workington found a couple of early gaps, the Okes largely held firm.
Special recognition goes to Amelie Dawes, Marie Day, Phoebe Orgorne, and Jenna Bierton, who all tackled heroically throughout the match.
As nerves settled, Okehampton began to assert themselves in attack. The breakthrough came from none other than 'golden goose' Issy Edworthy, the team’s prolific full-back, who scorched down the left touchline for her 59th competitive try of the season.
Just before halftime, Abi Knight delivered a dazzling solo effort to score her first of five tries on the day, narrowing the deficit to just two points at the break: 10–12 to Workington.
With the second half came strategic changes, and the impact was immediate. The introduction of Kacey Day, Sophie Wiseman, Maddy Kysil, and Imogen Ogborne added fresh pace and intensity, tilting the balance firmly in Okehampton’s favour.
As Workington tired, the Okes pressed their advantage—outscoring their opponents six tries to one in the second half.
Poppy McBain was first to cross after the break, finishing crisply in the corner after a flowing team move. From there, Okehampton never looked back. Abi Knight, showcasing her elite sevens background, tore through the defence four more times to cap off an outstanding individual display.
The final try came from player-coach Garnet Mackinder, who carved a brilliant line through the heart of a fatigued Workington backline to seal the win.
While the backline took the glory on the scoreboard, the platform for success was laid by the relentless work of the forwards. Dani Day, Becky Dennis, and Amy Lethbridge held their own in the scrum all day, punching well above their weight. In the lineout, the athleticism of Hetty Vallance and Emily Cannon proved crucial in disrupting and securing possession.
This emphatic win caps a dream season for a squad that has not only brought silverware back to Okehampton but also inspired a growing rugby community at the club.
A complete team performance from a fearless, skilled, and united group of women, this team has elevated the status of Okehampton Rugby Club to new national heights.
Becky Dennis, Abi Knight and Garnet Mackinder won forward, back and opposition player of the match respectively.