Tavistock Swimming Club member Sam Lake has struck gold again as the 2025 European aquathlon champion.
The Tavistock Primary School is the master of the pool and road as she triumphed at the European Multi Sport Championships in Pamplona, Spain, last weekend against the cream of international athletes to scoop the 45-49 title.
She first swam 1,000m in a crowd of competitors and then emerged from the choppy chilly water to run 5km on a very hilly road to win her third Euro aquathlon title and her fourth multi-sport medal - including her 2022 world championship title. This was her eleventh multi-sport medal.
After the event Sam said: “Well that was a tough one. I'm over the moon to take the win again but it most certainly didn't come easy. This seems to get harder and harder each year - the pressure of trying to win or at least succeed in my goals is really tough.
“I am so incredibly pleased it all came together, even with a very rocky start in the swim - we started from the shore and all ran in together, which I found scary, no warm up to acclimatise to the temp at 17 degrees.
“I actually had to stop and catch my breath from feeling so panicked. The water was very choppy and I couldn't seem to get a rhythm. But after the first buoy, it all clicked and from there, things felt great in the race itself which was a relief.
“On the exit to the swim, we had to run up this massive, steep hill which was very ‘amusing’ whilst trying to remove your wetsuit.”
Sam said the transition, changing from wet suit into running gear went well, before she started the run: “The run was very hilly out and back twice, but I liked this. It felt good.“
“This is my third European gold, fourth gold overall, including my World Championship in 2022, and eleventh international multis-sport medal.
“It’s always such a special moment - I honestly never tire of reaching the podium, in fact it seems to get harder each time in so many ways.
“This was another pretty special memory I will always treasure.”
She thanked her support network: “After the event was awesome - catching up with friends and teammates. I do love our team and how we look out for each other. It's what keeps drawing me back that's for sure.
“I was so grateful to those that could be there to celebrate and those that showed support in all the other ways.
“As always I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who gets me to this point. My coaches at Tavistock Swimming Club, Tavistock Athletic Club, Ace Swimming and my how my work allows me the opportunity to represent GB each time
“I’d like to thank my amazing friends here at the event and back home who have got me to the venue and shown their love and support from afar. Every little thing has been appreciated.
“Not ever forgetting my amazing husband James and kids who support me in this amazing, crazy adventure I keep embarking on. It really means the world to me to have their guidance, understanding and support
my sponsors @zone3official and @change_robe for all they do especially their awesome kit and my local facilities @fusionlifestyle__ @meadowlandsleisurecentre and @mountkellyswimcentre for their great support.