TAVISTOCK defeated Plympton by 25 runs in a high-scoring thriller to go 10 points clear at the top of the Tolchards DCL A Division table.
Tavvy went into round three of 18 neck-and-neck with Hatherleigh at the top of the table but not any longer, as Hatherleigh lost at home to Cullompton.
It was Plympton’s third defeat of the season so far which leaves them one off the bottom of the standings. Only Barton are below them, which makes this Saturday’s clash between the two sides at Harwood House a must-win match.
Tavistock batter Rhys Davies was stranded on 97 not out in a total of 311 for six at the end of 50 overs.
Ian Gray (56) and Rodney Mupfudza (33), aided by a sizeable slice of extras, got Tavistock up to 130 for two when Davies arrived.
Davies put on 56 with Gray the 66 with Charlie Barriball (28) as Tavvy’s tally mounted. He faced 91 balls, nine of which went for boundaries.
Bowling success was hard to come by for Plympton. Elliot Hamilton (2-44) and Callum Williams (0-38) were the only long-term operators to bowl at less than five an over.
Plympton had a real good go at chasing Tavvy’s total, and while skipper Harry Kandampully was smashing it about, they had a chance.
Hamilton (59) and Finn Torley (25) gave Plympton a 66-run start, which Kandampully accelerated in tandem with Emanuel Motswiri to reach 250 for two with nine overs to go.
Kandampully belted 16 fours during an 85-ball stay that took him to 95. Motswiri made 53 off 34 balls, which included three sixes and four fours.
Losing Kandampully and Motswiri two balls apart in the same over from Billy Barriball (4-41) inevitably slowed the chase.
Charlie Barriball returned for a second stint to take two more wickets for a match return of three for 52 as Plympton were bowled out for 286 with eight balls to go.
Sean Cleave, the Tavistock captain, summed up his side’s performance when he said: “Our batting was excellent, our bowling showed real persistence but our fielding needs to improve if we’re to keep getting results.
Cleave added: “The lads dug in well, taking full advantage of a good batting deck. Ian and Rhys led the way with top-quality knocks to help us post a strong total.
"Bowling was challenging on a flat pitch, but the boys stuck at it. We missed a few chances in the field, but key wickets came just as Plympton looked to take control. Harry played a superb innings for them and nearly saw it through.
Billy Barriball, once again, picked up crucial breakthroughs. He is a real asset.”
As previously mentioned, Hatherleigh fell at the hands of Cullompton, leaving them third in the A Division, tied with second-placed Cully on 48 points.
Cully posted a total of 257-8 from their 50 overs and Hatherleigh could only muster 202 before they were all out.
One point behind this pair is Kilmington, who beat Barton by 73 runs, closely followed again by Bovey Tracey and Thorverton, both of who enjoyed wins on the weekend, overcoming Torquay & Kingskerswell and Bridestowe respectively.
Next up for Barriball and Tavistock, this coming Saturday, is a visit to Torquay & Kingskerswell.